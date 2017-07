Healthy Mom, Healthy Family

Calling all Moms! We all make sure to take care of everyone else first. As a Mom of three myself, I get it. But, I’ll ask you the same question that was asked of me from a previous personal trainer, “If you’re not making time to take care of yourself, to make sure you’re healthy too, how can you effectively take care of your loved ones?” Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

