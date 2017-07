In Tune and In Step

It is hard to escape the impact of the Goodwin family in Ennis. Other than Lawrence Welk, perhaps no one in Ennis has had a greater impact directing music than the late Ivan Goodwin He led the Ennis High School Marching Band for 22 years, triggering a half century of excellence. Find this story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments