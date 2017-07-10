Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Keeping your heart healthy

The most important muscle we have, has many pseudonyms and responsibilities; it should be taken care of accordingly. The AHA (American Heart Association) states, “Being physically active is important to prevent heart disease and stroke, the nation’s number one and number five killers,” in a July 2016 report. On average, the human heart beats 72 times per minute, 103,680 times per day and 37, 843,200 times per year. At its resting pace, the heart moves our entire blood volume (four-five liters) through the entire body in one minute. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 10 2017. Filed under Consumer tips, Lifestyles. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017