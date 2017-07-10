Keeping your heart healthy

The most important muscle we have, has many pseudonyms and responsibilities; it should be taken care of accordingly. The AHA (American Heart Association) states, "Being physically active is important to prevent heart disease and stroke, the nation's number one and number five killers," in a July 2016 report. On average, the human heart beats 72 times per minute, 103,680 times per day and 37, 843,200 times per year. At its resting pace, the heart moves our entire blood volume (four-five liters) through the entire body in one minute.

