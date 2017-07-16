The Talk of the Town

“Gossip is just news running ahead of itself in a red satin dress.” New York Post gossip writer Liz Smith said that, and she ought to know. Known as the Grande Dame of Dish, the 94-year-old columnist has thrashed out scoops aplenty in her 60 years of journalism –– like her exclusive interviews with Ivana Trump during the socialite’s divorce from The Donald. Smith has also won an Emmy for her broadcasting work and authored two best-selling autobiographies. So what does New York’s queen of gossip have to do with Ennis? Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

