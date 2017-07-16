Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

The Talk of the Town

“Gossip is just news running ahead of itself in a red satin dress.” New York Post gossip writer Liz Smith said that, and she ought to know. Known as the Grande Dame of Dish, the 94-year-old columnist has thrashed out scoops aplenty in her 60 years of journalism –– like her exclusive interviews with Ivana Trump during the socialite’s divorce from The Donald.  Smith has also won an Emmy for her broadcasting work and authored two best-selling autobiographies.  So what does New York’s queen of gossip have to do with Ennis? Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 16 2017. Filed under Local, Memories. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017