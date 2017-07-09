Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Local trainer offers tips on staying fit during vacation season

We work all winter to achieve the perfect summer body, only to see the fruits of our labor dissolve away as we spend days lounging on the beach, or packed into a car traveling with no fitness
options available. According to local personal trainer Barbara Lankford, you don’t need a fully-stocked gym to ensure your muscles stay in peak shape while on vacation. “There are a variety of options that are at your disposal when you’re traveling or on vacation that you might not realize can be utilized in a fitness routine,” said Lankford, who has been a personal trainer in Ennis for 18 years. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 9 2017. Filed under Consumer tips, Lifestyles. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017