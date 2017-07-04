Patriotic crafting

The Ennis Public Library hosted a do-it-yourself craft event on Saturday, July 24, where about 30 participants made American flags. The library is hosting a series of craft events throughout

the summer as part of their adult summer reading challenge, but the craft sessions are open to anyone. Jessica Diaz, the librarian driving these events, said, “We have received a grant from the Ennis Arts Commission, and this is our second year of doing adult craft events.” Find this story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

