Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Planting for a fall harvest

Working in the garden during the middle of the Texas summer is an arduous task due to the heat. Having a strategic plan for what to plant can come in handy.  When Shakespeare wrote in King Henry IV, “I am as hot as molten lead,” he likely had no idea about Dallas in July, but he did have the right idea in mind. Temperatures in North Texas are knocking on triple digits and there are two more months in the furnace yet to come. So, what grows in this weather? Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 26 2017. Filed under Farm & Garden, Lifestyles. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017