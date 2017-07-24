Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Seasonal sleep decline

Our bodies require sleep in order to function and maintain proper health. Humans are programmed to sleep every night as a means of restoring mind and body. Two systems, the internal biological clock and the sleep-wake homeostat, largely determine our transitions from wakefulness to sleep and vice versa. In the late 1920’s, scientists began to discover, with the help of electroencephalograms (EEGs), that sleep was a dynamic behavior. Research found that two main types of sleep exist: rapid-eye-movement (REM) sleep and non-rapid eye-movement (NREM) sleep. Both are based on a certain level of brain wave activity and frequency. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 24 2017. Filed under Consumer tips, Health & Fitness, Lifestyles. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017