‘The Little Mermaid, Jr.’ a hit

Last weekend’s debut of the Ennis Public Theatre’s new children’s production, “The Little Mermaid, JR.,” was received by an enthusiastic audience that filled the new auditorium. The musical was in fact sold out for the opening. Playgoers included a number of fascinated youngsters who might have giggled at the central characters’ love scenes but marveled at the action and

clever lighting effects. The play may be one of the most ambitious projects taken on by K.I.D.S. (Kids in Dramatic Studies), the youth arm of EPT's production team, led by James Pritchett.

