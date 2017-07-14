Tomatoes: Always your best bet

You really can’t go wrong planting tomatoes in Texas. They’re an excellent source of vitamin A and a pretty good source of vitamin C. I’m not crazy for fresh tomatoes. I’m weird, I guess; I never eat them sliced up in a salad or on a sandwich, but I

love them stewed or roasted and in salsa. North Texas gardeners can choose from many small and large-fruited tomatoes. The small varieties include Baxter’s Early Bush, Cherry Grande, Juliet, Red Cherry and Small Fry. Types of large fruit tomatoes include Better Boy, Big Beef, Big Box, Bush Beefsteak, Carnival, Celebrity and Homestead. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments