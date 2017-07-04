Historic 54-run ballgame took place in Ennis
The railroad and cotton industries put Ennis on the map but a landmark baseball game that took place here in 1902 sure helped out, drawing national attention and remaining for many years a source of civic pride. The Texas League game between the Corsicana Oil Citys and the Texarkana Casketmakers, in which Corsicana won by an amazing 51-3, has remained legendary in sports because Jay Justin “Nig” Clarke hit 8 homeruns, a feat still considered one of the greatest in minor league baseball history. Find this story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!