Insect attack! U.S. West battling crop-killing swarms

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Farmers in the U.S. West face a creepy scourge every eight years or so: Swarms of ravenous insects that can decimate crops and cause slippery, bug-slick car crashes as they march across highways and roads. Experts say this year could be a banner one for Mormon crickets – 3-inch-long bugs named after the Mormon pioneers who moved West and learned firsthand the insect's devastating effect on forage and grain fields.

