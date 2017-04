22 Years After OKC Bombing, Ennis Tie Noted

Yesterday, April 19, marked 22 years since the bombing of a government building in Oklahoma City that took the lives of 168 people and injured 680 others.

There’s a fact about the bombing that many locals know, but not all. That is, Timothy McVeigh, the perpetrator of the deadliest act of domestic terrorism, may have stopped in Ennis.

