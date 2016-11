A faraway mystery: Ennis man ventures to Cuba

As a boy I collected sports memorabilia. Baseball mostly, every birthday and Christmas I asked for autographed baseballs by my favorite players. I had pictures of historic moments in sports signed by the heroes who graced them. I was in love with the idea that I could hold something in my hand that legendary athletes had once held in their own hands.

Learn more about Joshua Stroud’s journey in Wednesday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News…

Comments

comments