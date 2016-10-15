A hill far away

One of the local historical figures portrayed by actors at the Myrtle Meander Halloween tour yesterday was WWII hero Lt. Jack Lummus, an Ennis native who played football for the New York Giants before losing his life at Iwo Jima in 1945. But he wasn’t the only local man to serve in that legendary battle.

A total of seven men from Ennis were there, four of whom gave their lives on the infamous volcanic island in the Western Pacific that had become a fortress for the Japanese in the final days of the war. Three came home.

