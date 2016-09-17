Actors wanted for Myrtle Meander

“Calling all actors” is the cry from Ennis Public Theatre Director Shelley Aubrey as she plans another program for the popular Myrtle Meander tour. The Halloween-themed excursion, which benefits the Ennis Historical Society, takes place at Myrtle Cemetery on October 15, and will feature monologues by actors who will impersonate some of the well-known figures from Ennis’ past who are buried there.

