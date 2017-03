Aguirre gets 27 years on kidnapping charge

Jose Cardenas Aguirre, 25, of Dallas, was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison Friday by U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle. Aguirre pled guilty in October 2016 to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the case that began last summer in Ennis.

