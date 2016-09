American Legion donates to nine charitable organizations

The local American Legion chapter did more than its share of charitable work last week when it donated a combined $14,500 to nine local organizations and charities.

All donations came during a special check presentation last Wednesday at the American Legion on Rumbo Road, the day before the regionally-recognized North Texas Day of Giving.

Find the full story and more in Tuesday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News.

Comments

comments