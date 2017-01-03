Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Amon Carter Museum in Fort Worth gets $20M endowment

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth has been awarded a $20 million endowment for exhibition and education initiatives.

The museum on Tuesday announced the endowment from the Arkansas-based Walton Family Foundation. The museum says the endowment is the largest in its history.

The gift honors the museum’s longtime president of the board, Ruth Carter Stevenson, who died in 2013 at age 89. She was the daughter of the museum’s founder.

Alice Walton, the daughter of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton, is on the Walton Family Foundation board and formerly served on the board of the Amon Carter.

Karen Hixon, who is Stevenson’s daughter and the museum’s board president, said her mother and Alice Walton were great friends who shared a love of art.

