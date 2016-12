Athlete of the Week: Alyssa Noel

A 5’6 senior, Alyssa Noel capped an illustrious Cross Country career this week by raking in a handful of trophies, plaques, certificates and edifying words at the Ennis XC Awards Banquet. The three-time All-State athlete will attend St. Edwards University in San Antonio on an athletic scholarship.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Ennis State Bank.

