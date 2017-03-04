Athlete of the Week: Ben Erdmann
For the second week in a row Ben Erdmann won the No. 1 singles crown in tournament competition. The 5’6 sophomore took the top spot at Friday’s Breakout Tournament in Ennis with a 6-4, 6-4 sweep of a player from Frisco Reedy.
His play hasn’t gone unnoticed. Erdmann, whose parents are of German and Egyptian descent, is currently ranked No. 63 among all Texas sophomores.
Comments
