Athlete of the Week: D’Iverson Dowell

At 5’5, the shortest player for the Ennis Lions, D’Iverson Dowell (4) came up large when he drained the winning three-point basket in the closing seconds to give his team both the lead and the win over W.W. Samuell on Friday night.

The victory also snapped the Lions long losing streak at home. Ennis had not tasted victory at the Ensign Gym during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Dowell, pictured on defense, took a pass from Brandon Anderson and fired the trifecta from the right wing to erase a 51-50 deficit. It was his only basket.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Ennis State Bank.

Comments

comments