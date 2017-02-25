Athlete of the Week: Dylan Wright

Sophomore Dylan Wright, a 6’5 forward on the basketball team, just changed uniforms and sports last week. On Friday evening at the Ritter Relays in Red Oak he placed in four different categories, including second in the high jump.

Waxahachie’s Jalen Reagor won the event by clearing an even 6’0, with Wright, shown above taking second at 5’10. There were eight teams competing, including Ennis.

March 3 for the Gene Ballard Relays, then March 10 Coaches Lonnie Redning and Stephen Morrow have entered Ennis in six track meets this spring. The boys and girls teams will be in Corsicana onfor the Gene Ballard Relays, thenat the Big Green Relays in Waxahachie. The field events usually start first.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Ennis State Bank.

Comments

comments