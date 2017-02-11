Tarleton
Athlete of the Week: Dylan Wright

The 6’5 sophomore took center stage Friday with a monster performance against Corsicana. Wright scored a season-best 25 points, including three two-fisted dunks, leading Ennis to a 51-39 win over a Tigers team battling for first place.
The Lions remain in the hunt for a playoff berth of their own. They host Lindale on Tuesday, their regular season home finale.
