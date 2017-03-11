Tarleton
Ennis Daily News

Athlete of the Week: Jonathan Alferez

Speed-merchant Jonathan Alferez (20) zooms along the left flank late in the game. He scored the tying goal over 65 minutes into the 80-minute match as Ennis defeated Nacogdoches, 3-2, on Senior Night. It avenged an earlier 1-0 setback against the Dragons.
The Lions are off for Spring Break and may have a playoff tune-up on March 20. The bi-district round opens during March 23-25.
