Athlete of the Week: Julian Mask

Senior Julian Mask scored 26 points against Nacogdoches and 19 on Friday in a comeback victory over Jacksonville. The 6’5, 230 pound forward scored 11 points during the fourth quarter as the Lions rallied from a 13-point deficit to win their first league game of the season.

Mask was effective on Brandon Anderson entry passes at the low block, including one he converted into a layup for a 44-42 lead Ennis never relinquished.

The Lions travel to Corsicana on Tuesday to meet the front-running Tigers at 7:30 p.m.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Ennis State Bank.

