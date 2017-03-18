Athlete of the Week: Katherine Stuckly

During last week’s Big Green Relays in Waxahachie, the lanky leaper established a new personal record when she cleared 5’8″ in the high jump. The first place effort equaled the best in Class 5A last year.

Stuckly also placed in two other events, taking 2nd in the 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 51.62 seconds. She came in third in the 100 Meter Hurdles when she was clocked at 16.70 seconds.

A noteworthy performance was also turned in by Alyssa Noel, a senior runner, who placed in two distance events.

Ennis junior varsity and varsity track teams will compete next weekend when the Lions host the annual Bluebonnet Relays on March 24 at Lion Memorial Stadium. The public is invited.

