Athlete of the Week: Katherine Stuckly
Stuckly, a junior high-jumper, was the lone Ennis athlete invited to the Texas Relays, which were to conclude on Saturday. A finalist at the State Class 5A track and field meet last spring, she looked to improve on her 5’6 best this year.
She also runs the 100 meter and 300 meter hurdles, where she usually places.
Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Ennis State Bank.
Comments
Posted by Keven Todd on Apr 1 2017. Filed under News, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry