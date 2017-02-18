Athlete of the Week: Kiara Glenn
The 5’6 senior, shown in action at Waco Midway, capped her career on Friday during the Lady Lions 62-52 loss to Rouse in Waco. Glenn, who is now entertaining potential offers from colleges, poured in 23 points in a losing cause.
On Monday she accounted for 25 in a 71-69 triumph over Bryan in the bi-district round.
Glenn averaged nearly 19 points per game during her senior season. Ennis finished with a 24-9 won-lost record, including a 9-1 mark as co-champions of District 17-5A.
Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Ennis State Bank.
Comments
