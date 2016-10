Athlete of the Week: Morgan Hopkins

The senior right-side hitter led the Lady Lions to a pair of sweeps this week. In a stunning upset of previously unbeaten Corsicana, she paced the team with 11 kills and a timely serving ace.

Ennis has qualified for the 2016 state playoffs after taking all three sets from Jacksonville on Friday afternoon. The team ends the regular season with a best-of-five match at Nacogdoches on Tuesday evening.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Ennis State Bank.

