Athlete of the Week: Nathan Gutierrez

Friday’s 1-0 playoff defeat at the hands of College Station’s A&M Consolidated H.S. The Tigers were turned away throughout the night before they finally scored in the game’s 66th of the match’s 80 minutes. Ennis shutdown defender Nate Gutierrez was the cog in the Lions’ wheel in1-0 playoff defeat at the hands of College Station’s A&M Consolidated H.S. The Tigers were turned away throughout the night before they finally scored in the game’s 66th of the match’s 80 minutes.

Gutierrez quickness, agility and nose for the ball was critical as the Lions held Consol (17-4-2) to one scoring chance. Ennis finished the year with a 10-9-2 record.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Ennis State Bank.

