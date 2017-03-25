Ennis Daily News

Athlete of the Week: Nathan Gutierrez

Ennis shutdown defender Nate Gutierrez was the cog in the Lions’ wheel in Friday’s 1-0 playoff defeat at the hands of College Station’s A&M Consolidated H.S. The Tigers were turned away throughout the night before they finally scored in the game’s 66th of the match’s 80 minutes.
Gutierrez quickness, agility and nose for the ball was critical as the Lions held Consol (17-4-2) to one scoring chance. Ennis finished the year with a 10-9-2 record.
Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Ennis State Bank.

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Mar 25 2017. Filed under News, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017