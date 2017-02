Athlete of the Week: Nokoia “Koko” White

The 5’8 junior guard enjoyed an outstanding week for Ennis. The Lady Lions won twice to lift their record to 22-8. She scored a career-high 31 in a Tuesday rout of Whitehouse, then led the team with 19 on Friday when they defeated third place Nacogdoches. She poured in 14 in the first half as Ennis established a 35-21 lead.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Ennis State Bank.

