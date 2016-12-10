Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Athlete of the Week: Nokoia “Koko” White

The junior dominated the boards during Friday night’s big win at Waco Connally. She poured in 14 points as well to spark a 59-43 triumph against a team with a 12-4 record.
The 5’9 White plays at guard on offense and at forward on defense. Ennis, now 9-5, hosts Spruce on Tuesday night.
Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Ennis State Bank.

