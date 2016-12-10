Athlete of the Week: Nokoia “Koko” White
The junior dominated the boards during Friday night’s big win at Waco Connally. She poured in 14 points as well to spark a 59-43 triumph against a team with a 12-4 record.
The 5’9 White plays at guard on offense and at forward on defense. Ennis, now 9-5, hosts Spruce on Tuesday night.
Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Ennis State Bank.
Comments
Posted by Keven Todd on Dec 10 2016. Filed under News, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry