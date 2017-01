Athlete of the Week: Paige Lemonia

A 5’6 freshman guard, Paige Lemonia (No. 20) rose to the occasion on Tuesday when she led Ennis to a 38-36 win over Lindale. The top teams in District 17-5A went down to the wire with Lemonia icing the game at the foul line in the closing seconds. Her 15 points was tops for the Maroon 5 as well as a season-best for Lemonia.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Ennis State Bank.

Comments

comments