Athlete of the Week: Tycen Thompson

The junior halfback broke his personal record with an 18-carry, 207-yard performance in the Lions’ 27-14 win over Nacogdoches Friday. His previous mark was 205 yards at Kimball in September. Thompson averaged 11 yards per rush and scored a pair of touchdowns.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Ennis State Bank.

