Athlete of the Week: Tycen Thompson

The junior halfback ran for 251 yards on 21 totes, while tying a school record with 5 TD’s. His rushing total was the fifth best according to team historian Kevin Bohanon. He scored on runs of 76, 7, 13, 3 and 56 yards, in order, helping Ennis bring home the District 17-5A championship.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Ennis State Bank.

