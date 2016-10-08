Athlete of the Week: Tycen Thompson

Senior running back Tycen Thompson scored a pair of touchdowns in Friday’s 24-21 win over Whitehouse. He caught a two-yard pass from Kade Graff to draw the Lions to within 14-6 in the second quarter, then ran across the goal from a yard away to reduce the Ennis deficit to 21-16 in the third period.

Perhaps his best play occurred after Whitehouse intercepted a Lions pass at the Wildcats five-yard line with 2:42 left in the game. He chased down the ballcarrier and stripped him of possession. Ennis recovered the fumble, setting up the winning drive at the Lions 39-yard line.

Thompson ran the ball 28 times for 149 yards and had 3 receptions for 20 yards.

