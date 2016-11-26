Athlete of the Week: Tyquanna Ross

Sophomore Tyquanna Ross had an outstanding week, pouring in 24 points in both of her last two games, a 68-59 win over Dallas HSAA and against Western Hills, an 88-32 victory.

The 5’9 forward and guard made 19-of-31 shots, including 8-of-13 three-pointers.

During the team’s 6-2 start, Ross is averaging 16.4 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.8 steals and is blocking 2.1 shots per contest. Only Kiara Glenn (20.8 ppg) has scored more points (166) and triples (22) than Ross at 131 (pts) and 10 (threes).

Ennis returns to the court on Wednesday, Nov. 30 , at 12:30 p.m. when Fairfield visits the Ensign Gym.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Ennis State Bank.

