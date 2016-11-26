Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Ennis Daily News

Athlete of the Week: Tyquanna Ross

Sophomore Tyquanna Ross had an outstanding week, pouring in 24 points in both of her last two games, a 68-59 win over Dallas HSAA and against Western Hills, an 88-32 victory.
The 5’9 forward and guard made 19-of-31 shots, including 8-of-13 three-pointers.
During the team’s 6-2 start, Ross is averaging 16.4 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.8 steals and is blocking 2.1 shots per contest. Only Kiara Glenn (20.8 ppg) has scored more points (166) and triples (22) than Ross at 131 (pts) and 10 (threes).
Ennis returns to the court on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 12:30 p.m. when Fairfield visits the Ensign Gym.
Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Ennis State Bank.

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Nov 26 2016. Filed under News, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2016