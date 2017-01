Athletes of the Week: Landeros and Pita

A pair of underclassmen led the Ennis Lady Lions soccer team to a pair of victories Thursday. Freshman Sammatha Landeros had two goals in a 5-0 win over Lake Worth, while Lizeth Pita booted both goals in the team’s 2-0 win against Alvarado.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Ennis State Bank.

Comments

comments