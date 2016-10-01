Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Athletes of the Week: Mia Mach and Kaylynn Long

The girls doubles, shown above preparing to return a serve against Corsicana this past week, represent the Ennis Junior Varsity tennis team, who will be featured next week in The Ennis Daily News. The squad defeated both Groesbeck and Corsicana to lift their record to 3-0.

Mia Mach (left) and Kaylynn Long are right-handed freshmen.

Keith Howard and Wyatt Johnson coach Lions tennis. The program, which includes Ennis Junior High, continues to develop young players.

