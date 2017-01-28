Athletes of the Week: Noah Slovacek and Austin Cervantes

The senior doubles team won the Polar Bear Tournament over the weekend, which earned them an engraved, metal coffee mug. Slovacek and Cervantes got past another Ennis pair in the finals. Damontre Strawn and Quinn Graham, who eliminated last year’s top duo, from Red Oak.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Ennis State Bank.

