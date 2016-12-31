Athlete(s) of the Week: The Maroon 5
The Maroon 5 won four of six games at the M.T. Rice, 20-team tourney in Waco, to win the Silver (Third Place) Division. All six opponents had winning records, and two of their victories came against Class 6A teams.
Ennis opens the District 17-5A season at home at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, against Corsicana.
Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Ennis State Bank.
