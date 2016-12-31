Tarleton
Ennis Daily News

Athlete(s) of the Week: The Maroon 5

The Maroon 5 won four of six games at the M.T. Rice, 20-team tourney in Waco, to win the Silver (Third Place) Division. All six opponents had winning records, and two of their victories came against Class 6A teams.
Ennis opens the District 17-5A season at home at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, against Corsicana.
Ennis is all smiles after a fine tournament showing. Back row, left-to-right; Tydra Dickerson, Nokoia White, Shania Jones, De’Aijiah Allen (31), Tasha Ennis, Tyquanna Ross (right).
Front; Paige Lemonia, Kiara Glenn (12) and Monique Clemons.

