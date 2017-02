‘Big Mama’ needs a facelift

The catchphrase “what’s old is new again” is one the Ennis Firefighters Association is counting on.

Local firefighters believe in saving history as well as lives, and a project that’s been put on hold (but has never left their hearts) is the restoration of a 1927 fire engine they hope can someday serve as a mascot for the Ennis Fire Department.

Get the full details in Sunday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News… Support local news, subscribe today!

Comments

comments