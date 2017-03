Bloomin’ bluebonnets keep festival organizers guessing

Reports started coming out last month that bluebonnets were already popping up in the Houston and Austin areas, a bit earlier than usual, according to Andrea DeLong-Amaya, the director of horticulture at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, who told Texas Monthly the “warm-crazy-warm” weather was good for the official state flower.

