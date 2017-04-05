Brossette named GM/editor

Effective today, Dylan Brossette has been promoted to the new role of General Manager in addition to his continuing service as Editor of The Ennis Daily News (EDN) and associated publications.

Brossette has been with the EDN since August 2016, coming to Ennis after serving as sports editor for several years at the daily newspaper in Jennings, La. While there, Brossette garnered hands-on experience in all areas of the newspaper operations. In making the announcement, Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. co-owner Dona H. Smith said, “We’re excited about Dylan’s accepting this responsibility at the top post at the Ennis Daily News. He has always put forth great effort in making the newspapers and communities he’s served better. We are confident that he, along with the hard-working staff of The Ennis Daily News, will continue to work every day to deliver you the best local newspaper possible, the newspaper that any thriving community needs and deserves.”

“I am extremely excited about this opportunity and look forward to continuing to serve the wonderful community in Ennis,” Brossette said. “The Ennis Daily News has been a mainstay for more than 125 years because of the support of you, of our loyal readers and advertisers. Our staff will continue striving to bring you the local, community-driven content you have come to expect from the EDN. Our mission is to serve the community, inform the citizenry and provide local business with a vibrant, effective marketing tool.”

Brossette serves on the Board of Directors of the Greater Ennis United Way and is a member of Ennis Noon Lions Club.

Brossette earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisiana – Lafayette in 2014, and has worked in a variety of mediums including print, radio and internet-based journalism.

Brossette said the Ennis Daily News will continue to be a community-first outlet.

“I will make it my personal commitment to see that The Ennis Daily News is the best it can be for our readers and advertisers,” Brossette said. “We will never stop trying to improve and grow with the community. I welcome your input into the make-up of your hometown newspaper. Together we can continue to move forward.”

Community journalism will always be the top priority here at the EDN, Brossette explained.

“We encourage our citizens to stay involved with our newspaper, whether it’s a letter to the editor, a social media post, or a phone call to share the latest local happenings. We look forward to telling their stories to their neighbors and friends.”

