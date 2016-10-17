Brown wins AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals

ENNIS, Texas (AP) — Points leader Antron Brown won the AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals Sunday for his seventh Top Fuel victory of the season.

The defending season champion beat Steve Torrence in the final with a 3.744-second pass at 321.12 mph for his 61st career victory. Brown increased with points lead over Doug Kalitta to 150 points.

“We had a great drag race out there,” Brown said. “It could’ve went either way. We were both close on the tree, but we snuck one out there. Nobody is blowing people out anymore. The only way you win is by inches. To win that final was monumental for our team. We needed to do that. We’re still not done working yet.”

Matt Hagan won in Funny Car, Drew Skillman in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the fourth race of the six-event NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Hagan pushed his Dodge Charger R/T to a 3.913 at 327.03 to beat points leader Ron Capps. Hagan has four victories this year and 22 overall.

Skillman had a 6.661 at 209.36 in a Chevrolet Camaro to knock off Alex Laughlin. Skillman also won this year in Minnesota.

Krawiec rode his Harley-Davidson to a 6.880 at 196.36 to edge Jerry Savoie. Krawiec took the points lead with his fifth victory of the season and 36th overall.

