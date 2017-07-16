Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Business owner by day, doctorate student by night

Jenny Vidrine not only runs a small business in Ennis, but is also taking the academic world by storm.  Vidrine is an independent contractor and captive agent that sells State Farm and affiliating products pertaining to insurance and financial services, while also attending the University of Liverpool online and teaching business classes at Paul Quinn College in Dallas.  “I have a bucket of five: a church bucket, a school bucket, a family bucket, a work bucket and a teaching bucket,” Vidrine said, holding up her hand, each finger symbolizing a different bucket.
