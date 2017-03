‘Buzz the Bluebonnets’ offers different perspective for enthusiasts

On April 8, the Ennis Municipal Airport will host a fly-in called Buzz the Bluebonnets, where pilots, as well as non-pilots, can visit the airport and even pay for a service to fly with the Commemorative Air Force high above to view the state’s official flower.

Get this story and more in Sunday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News. Support local news, subscribe today!

Comments

comments