Chemical mixing plant slates opening for July 1

Lloyd Brown could think of no other way to describe his trip to Ennis–“divine intervention” he called it.

Brown, the president of Smart Chemical Services, is heading up the soon-to-be-open Genesis Custom Chemical Blending, LLC, a chemical mixing plant set to open July 1 at 2708 N. E. Main St.

