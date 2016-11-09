Citizens, volunteers grade election experience

Voters leaving the Ellis County Sub-Courthouse on a rainy Tuesday morning reported that voting was largely quick and painless during yesterday’s election proceedings.

Voters, whether it was their first presidential election or fifth, said they were in and out of the sub-courthouse within minutes after voting. People whom the EDN spoke with differed, however, in how they chose to mark the ballot for president.

